Former DUP mayor appears in court on child sexual offences

A former DUP mayor has strongly denied two charges of child sexual offences.

Thomas Hogg of Braehill Park in Belfast is accused of two counts of sexual communication with a person aged under 16.

Both charges relate to September 28th of this year.

They include making sexual communication as well as attempting to incitement to engage in sexual activity.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

During the brief hearing, the court heard a detective say he believed he could connect the accused with the charges.

The court also heard that Hogg strongly denies the charges.

Hogg’s next court appearance will take place on December 9th.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall excused Hogg from attending on that date.

The 31-year-old resigned from the DUP earlier this month after he was charged with the offences.

He also resigned as a councillor in Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He served as mayor of Newtownabbey from 2014-15 and was awarded an MBE in the 2016 Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to local government. – PA