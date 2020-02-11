Former boss of the Console charity Paul Kelly dies

The former chief executive of the scandal-hit suicide prevention charity Console, Paul Kelly, has died.

Mr Kelly was found dead in his home in Alexander Manor, Clane, Co Kildare, on Sunday evening.

In a statement, a Garda spokesman said the “incident is being treated as a personal tragedy,” and no further comment would be made on the death.

Console was shut down after a major scandal over how the charity was spending funds.

In June 2016, it emerged the charity founder and chief executive Paul Kelly, his wife Patricia, and son Tim had run up credit card bills of almost €500,000 on items such as groceries, designer clothes and foreign trips.

Mr Kelly resigned from the charity shortly after the scandal broke, and it was wound down shortly afterwards.

David Hall was brought in as an interim chief executive to oversee the liquidation of the charity, and services such as a 24/7 suicide helpline were transferred to another suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

Mr Hall said the Console spending scandal resulted in a “plummeting of public confidence” across the entire charity sector, which had led to a difficult fundraising environment in recent years.

The Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE) had opened an investigation into the Console controversy, but to date no charges had been brought against any individuals.

The State corporate watchdog previously secured a High Court order in July 2018 to allow investigators examine material on computers taken from the suicide counselling charity.

“Obviously it is a personal tragedy for the Kelly family,” Mr Hall said. However, he was critical of the time lag of over three years in the ODCE investigation in bringing any charges in the case.

“People who were involved in the charity and others were looking for answers, with him [Kelly] goes answers to questions people deserved to know,” Mr Hall said.