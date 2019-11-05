‘Forever is not long enough’: Kriegel family speak after sentencing

Ana Kriégel’s father has said “forever is not long enough” after two boys were sentenced to life in prison and 15 years respectively for killing her.

In a short address to the media outside the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, Patric and Geraldine Kriégel read from a single page on which they had written comments.

Mrs Kriégel expressed “extreme gratitude” to Det Insp Mark O’Neill, who had led the murder investigation, and to courts liaison officer Siobhán McIntyre “for holding the family up through all this pain”.

She thanked Brendan Grehan SC and his legal team, the jury, and Mr Justice Paul McDermott, who had earlier sentenced the two teenagers.

Mrs Kriégel also said her family wished to thank the media, for being so understanding; the victim support unit; “our family, our friends and our neighbours, and thank you to all the wonderful people out there who supported us and kept us going”.

Mr Kriégel said “justice has been served for Ana” following the sentencing.

“The judge has decided on the sentence and that duty lies within the law. For our part, we can only say that forever is not long enough. Please remember Ana and keep her in your hearts, somewhere,” he said before the couple left holding hands. followed by family and friends.

Supt John Gordon, flanked by Det Insp O’Neill and Chief Supt Lorraine Wheatley, said their thoughts were with the Kriégel family.

“We would like to extend our sincere sympathies to the family and the extended family who have borne this trial with great dignity,” he said.

The murder inquiry was a difficult and complex one and, he said, and he wanted to acknowledge the support and help received from the community.

“Without their help we wouldn’t be in the place we are today.”

Supt Gordon acknowledged the work of the gardaí involved in the case, under the leadership of Det Insp O’Neill and Chief Supt Wheatley, who he said had dealt with the case with a high degree of sensitivity.

“Each and every one of them stepped up to the mark.”

Supt Gordon said it was a difficult case for all concerned “and raises many questions for many people about the care of young people in our society today and we would like to bear in mind at this time that the role of protection of our young people is not just a matter for An Garda Síochana but is for each and every one of us”.

He said he was not going to comment on the verdict or the judge’s ruling but hoped they, and the work of An Garda Síochána would “bring some comfort to the Kriégel family”.