Flooding in Co Galway leads to school and road closures

“Sudden and severe” flooding in Clifden, Co Galway on early on Wednesday saw schools close early and houses evacuated as waters surged on the Owenglin River.

Up to 50mm of rainfall was recorded in the Connemara area overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday morning as a weather system in the northwest pushed south, Galway County Council said in a statement.

Fire services evacuated people from 17 properties in Clifden after it was significantly impacted by flooding including residents in dwellings in Clifden Glen, on the Ballyconneely Road and close to the Station House Hotel. There were no reports of injuries.

Senior assistant fire chief Anthony Travers told Galway Bay FM: “It appears that the flooding was very sudden and severe” .

Hundreds of students were sent home early from school following Garda advice including secondary school students at Clifden Community School and pupils at Scoil Mhuire NS.

Manager of the Abbeyglen Castle Hotel in Clifden Brian Hughes said it was “much worse” than recent storms because it was affecting people’s house. “It’s just terrible. Absolutely awful” He described it as a “deluge”

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Mr Hughes said “We’ve never seen our local river flood like this ever. We’ve never seen it burst its banks. I’ve lived in Clifden my whole life, I’ve never seen the likes of this ever”.

“It’s been the most horrendous year. We’ve been closed for four months and to have this on top of everything else. We’re doing out best to keep going and stay positive”

There were fears for the Dooneen Bridge while dramatic videos on social media showed wild and raging flows in the river following the downpours. Several roads were impassableearly on Wednesday as the N59 between Galway and Clifden was flooded at a number of locations including Maam Cross, Recess and Kylemore Abbey.

While the waters began to recede on Wednesday afternoon Galway County Council remained “on alert” on Wednsday night as a yellow level rain warning remained in force until 9pm for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.