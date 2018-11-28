Flights cancelled from Cork and Dublin as ‘Storm Diana’ warnings issued

More than a dozen flights in and out of Cork and Dublin airports were cancelled on Wednesday morning as a severe weather warning was put in place for western and southern coastal areas.

Met Éireann said Storm Diana would produce some severe and potentially damaging winds as it moves northwards to the west of Ireland.

The storm was named by the Portuguese meteorological service due to the orange level warning conditions it produced for the Azores archipelago on Monday night.

People travelling by air have been urged to check with their airline before making their way to the airport. Flights cancelled from Cork included Aer Lingus flights from Birmingham, Amsterdam, Manchester, London, Bristol, Edinburgh and Paris.

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to the Isle of Man scheduled to depart at 9.25am was also cancelled.

Strong winds have also led to the suspension of the cross-river ferry between Glenbrook near Monkstown and Carrigaloe near Cobh in Cork Harbour which is having an impact on commuters going to work both in South Cork and East Cork.

Trees down

Gardaí are also reporting debris on the southbound carriage of the main Cork-Dublin N8 motorway near Glanmire and they have urged motorists to show caution while there are also flood warnings for some quay areas in Cork city where high tide is due just before 9am.

High winds have brought down a number of trees on some arterial routes around Cork city and county resulting in delays and gardaí have urged motorists to exhibit caution and patience .