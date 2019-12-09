Flights and ferries cancelled and thousands without power due to Storm Atiyah

The western seaboard bore the brunt of Storm Atiyah overnight leaving thousands of homes without power, fallen trees and flights and ferries cancelled in its wake.

Gusts of up to 109km/h were recorded with weather warnings remaining in place until 6am on Monday.

In the northwest and west electricity outages were reported in counties Donegal, Sligo and Galway. A number of flights to and from Donegal airport were cancelled as were ferries to the Aran Islands.

In Galway, flood barriers were erected along the coast.

Met Éireann issued a status red wind warning for Kerry with gusts over 130km/h forecast, while a less severe status orange wind warning was put into effect for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, to remain in place until 6am on Monday.

A status yellow wind warning was in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford, until 6am on Monday.

The fastest gusts at 8pm on Sunday were 109km/h recorded at Newport, Mayo, and 102km/h at Mace Head, Carna, Co Galway.

Cork airport saw nine inbound flights cancelled, from Manchester, London Heathrow, Birmingham, Glasgow and Edinburgh, while other flights already en route were diverted to Dublin – including one from Malta and another from Gatwick. Two flights, also due to land in Cork, were diverted to Shannon Airport – one from Budapest and another from London as gusts at the airport reached 85km/h.

There were numerous reports of fallen trees around County Cork and in County Kerry council crews were out clearing debris and a shed which had blown from a garden onto a main road near Murrioch, Ballydavid.

Irish Rail also advised customers that travel times on its service in the south west including services between Mallow and Cork, Mallow and Tralee, Cork to Cobh and Cork to Midleton would take longer than usual as trains were operating at a reduced maximum speed of 80km/h.

Cork County Council suspended the cable car serving Dursey Island at the tip of the Beara Peninsula, while council staff were out clearing fallen trees on some minor roads in both north and west Cork.