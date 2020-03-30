Flight to China to collect Covid-19 supplies forced to turn back

A flight from Dublin to China, which was due to collect medical supplies, has had to return due to a collision with a bird.

Flight EI9018 to Beijing returned to Dublin on Monday afternoon.

“EI9018 has returned to Dublin following a bird strike,” a spokeswoman for Aer Lingus said.

“Upon landing in Dublin it will be assessed by engineers and upon its clearance for travel a new departure time will be ascertained.”

Aer Lingus confirmed that the flight was due to collect medical supplies needed for Covid-19.