Flight disruptions as WWII bomb closes London City Airport

A number of flights in and out of London’s City Airport have been cancelled on Monday due to the discovery of an unexploded second World War bomb in a dock on the Thames, close to the airport runway.

The discovery, which has also led to the closure of London’s Docklands Light railway, has caused cancellation of some flights and diversion of others at Dublin airport.

Passenger traffic at other Irish airports is not affected.

Robert Sinclair CEO of London City Airport said all flights at the airport were cancelled following the discovery of the bomb at King George V Dock on Sunday.

According to the airport’s website, a total of 261 arrivals and departures were scheduled for Monday - with 130 flights having been cancelled by 8am.

Efforts to defuse and remove the bomb are being handled by London Metropolitan Police and the Royal Navy. The police said a 214-metre exclusion zone around the dock had been set up with shops and homes evacuated. Newham Council has provided emergency accommodation.

“While we endeavour to progress the operation as quickly as possible and minimise disruption, it is important that all of the necessary steps and precautions are taken to ensure it is dealt with safely,” police said in a statement.

British Airways cancelled all of its Monday flights between Dublin and London City.

City Jet cancelled one flight and is routing others through Southend airport in Rochford, Essex, about 42 miles east of London.

The airline has advised intending passengers departing London to head straight for Southend as the City Airport is closed.

Morning flights from Dublin have already been diverted to Southend and afternoon schedules to Southend will begin at 1.15pm and include flights at 3.30pm, 4.45pm and 6pm.

Flights from Southend to Dublin will leave at 11am; 11.45am; 3.30pm; 5.30pm; 6.45pm and 8.05pm. Further updates from cityjet.com.

No flights to London City Airport were listed at other airports in the Republic. A 10.05 am flight from Belfast City Airport was cancelled.

While other flights to and from London City Airport remained “scheduled” on Belfast City Airport’s website on Monday morning it was expected these would be cancelled or diverted as the day continued.