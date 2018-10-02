Flight disruption at Cork, Knock and Shannon airports due to radar failure

A radar system failure in the west of Ireland has led to severe flight disruption at Shannon, Cork and Knock airports.

Several flights have been either cancelled or grounded until further notice.

Those potentially affected should check details with their airlines.

In a tweet, Cork Airport said a “radar problem in the west of Ireland which covers airspace including Cork Airport is impacting all flights coming from the west/south of Ireland.

“Anything already in the airspace was processed through or has landed but nothing else is allowed to enter this airspace at present.”

Meanwhile, Shannon Airport tweeted: “Air Traffic Control at Ballycasey, Shannon are experiencing issues with their flight radar. Work underway to rectify the situation. Arrivals and Departures at SNN have been suspended until the radar is fully operational.”

Dublin Airport’s flight schedule is operating normally, it was confirmed in a tweet.

Shannon Airport said the following flights are affected:

Aer Lingus EI 387 from London Heathrow is diverting to Dublin

Ryanair FR3326 from Krakow is diverting to Dublin

Passengers from both flights will be bussed to Shannon.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus has said the following four services have been cancelled:

EI912 Knock to London Gatwick

EI249 London Gatwick to Dublin

EI724 Cork to London Heathrow

EI725 London Heathrow to Cork.

An Aer Lingus spokeswoman said ground staff is providing those impacted with hotel accommodation as required.

Guests scheduled to fly this evening are advised to check aerlingus.com prior to departing for the airport.

The Irish Aviation Authority said it is aware of a technical issue in Shannon which is currently being investigated.

“As a precaution the flow of traffic has been restricted. We will provide an update shortly,” it said.