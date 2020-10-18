Five deaths and 1,012 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

Five deaths from Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland on Sunday, with 1,012 new coronavirus cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The North’s Department of Health has announced some 7,090 new positive cases have been notified in the last seven days.

There are 228 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 30 in intensive care.

The five deaths reported on Sunday takes the toll recorded by the department to 615.

On Saturday, two deaths and 1,031 new cases were announced.

On Friday, two deaths were reported and Northern Ireland recorded 1,299 new Covid-19 cases, its highest daily total yet. - PA