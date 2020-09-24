Fishermen who rescued women off Inis Oirr save another man in River Corrib

The father and son who rescued two young women off Inis Oirr earlier this year have been involved in another rescue operation in Co Galway.

Patrick and Morgan Oliver came to the assistance of a man in the River Corrib on Wednesday morning. The alarm was initially raised by a pedestrian at around 9am and the Coast Guard Service, local RNLI volunteers and Galway Fire Brigade were alerted.

The man was located by the Olivers off Nimmo’s Pier and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

Last month, the fishermen rescued cousins Sarah Feeney (23) and Ellen Glynn (17) about 32 kilometres out from Furbo Beach where they had been paddle boarding. The young women were in the water for 15 hours and were found clinging to the buoy of a lobster pot.