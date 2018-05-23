Fisherman drowns in Co Galway after vessel capsizes

A fisherman died when his boat overturned close to an island in south Connemara on Wednesday afternoon.

The body of the man, who is in his 60s and from the locality, was found close to Crow Island in Kilkieran Bay.

He was alone on the boat when it overturned. The alarm was raised and the fisherman’s body was recovered by the RNLI and Coast Guard.

The man was taken by helicopter to University Hospital Galway where a postmortem will take place on Thursday.