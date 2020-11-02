Fisherman dies after incident in Galway Bay

A fisherman has died after an incident in Galway Bay on Monday afternoon.

The alarm was raised by a close relative who was on board a small fishing vessel which was operating a short distance off the coast between Blackrock and Silverstrand.

The incident happened at lunchtime and the man was taken by a Galway RNLI lifeboat to the docks in the city centre before being rushed to University Hospital Galway.

The deceased man comes from a well-known Galway fishing family.

The man’s name has not been released as all family members have not been notified of his death.