Fisherman (60s) dies after boat sinks near Hook Head
Searches taking place for second man on board boat
Searches for men lost at sea carried out by helicopter. File photograph Nick Bradshaw
A fisherman in his 60s has died after a boat sank near Hook Head off the coast of Co Wexford early on Sunday morning.
A major search operation in taking place for the second man on board the boat.
The gardaí and coast guard were alerted to reports that a trawler had gone missing shortly after midnight. Searches were carried out by the RNLI and R117 helicopter.
One man was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he has since died.