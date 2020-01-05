Fisherman (60s) dies after boat sinks near Hook Head

A fisherman in his 60s has died after a boat sank near Hook Head off the coast of Co Wexford early on Sunday morning.

A major search operation in taking place for the second man on board the boat.

The gardaí and coast guard were alerted to reports that a trawler had gone missing shortly after midnight. Searches were carried out by the RNLI and R117 helicopter.

One man was taken to University Hospital Waterford where he has since died.