First World War soldier sculpture vandalised in Dublin

The first World War scrap metal sculpture, the Haunting Soldier, installed in Dublin earlier this month, has been vandalised.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating “criminal damage” caused to a statue in the St. Stephen’s Green area of Dublin at approximately 2am on Thursday. It appears to have had red paint thrown on it.

“No arrests have been made at this stage. A scene is currently in place at the statue. Investigations are continuing ,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

Created in 2017 in Dorset, England, the statue is more than six metres in height and depicts a weary-looking soldier with a pack, leaning on his rifle.

It was installed near the entrance to St Stephen’s Green on Saturday November 3rd, overseen by its creator, Dorset-based blacksmith Martin Galbavy, and Chris Hannam, who owns the forge where the Haunted Soldier was assembled.