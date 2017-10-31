First day of rail strikes set to hit 155,000 passengers tomorrow

The first of five one-day rail strikes looks set to go ahead on Wednesday, impacting on an estimated 155,000 Iarnród Éireann passengers.

The company said trains are not expected to operate across inter-city, Dart and commuter routes.

It will not be providing alternative transport on the dates of the action and other transport operators will not be accepting its tickets.

Unions have said no rail services will operate on Wednesday, November 1st; Tuesday November 7th; Tuesday, November 14th; Thursday, November 23rd and Friday December 8th.

November 14th is the date of Ireland’s World Cup play off game against Denmark in Dublin while December 8th is traditionally a big pre-Christmas shopping day.

The announcement of strikes was made after a collapse of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission over pay. Unions had sought annual pay increases of about 3.75 per cent - similar to the rises secured by workers at Dublin Bus and Luas after strikes last year.

Iarnród Éireann said passengers will be entitled to refunds for monthly, annual and other tickets.