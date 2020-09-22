Fireworks can cause ‘horrific injuries’ amongst children, fire officer warns

A senior fire officer have warned against the increased use of fireworks and said they could cause “horrific injuries” particularly amongst children.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee also said there is a “huge amount of work underway” to try and identify the source of the fireworks and the reason for their increased use this year particularly in Dublin.

She said gardaí are working with the PSNI to identify if there is a “potential issue between North and South”.

“I suppose the message needs to be that if someone is offering to sell you fireworks, or if they are in a situation where fireworks have been used, to not be part of that situation because it is a criminal offence.”

She said the use of fireworks can carry a fine of up to €10,000 or five years imprisonment.

“At a time when our frontline workers are hugely under pressure please do not add to that pressure.

“Please do not add to anyone’s distress.”

Chief fire officer in Dublin Dennis Keeley said despite annual appeals “we still see horrendous injuries.”

“Every year we see horrific injuries particularly with young children.”

“I would make a special appeal against the use of drugs and alcohol while using fireworks, they are a bad mix.”

The Department of Justice has said it will issue social media adverts aimed at younger people who may be thinking of using fireworks.

Gardaí have also rolled out Operation ‘Tombola’, which focuses on policing of the Halloween period, earlier than normal this year.

The 2020 operation began over two weeks ago in the Dublin Metropolitan Region in response to an increase in unlicensed fireworks use.

“We know that the illegal use of fireworks can be distressing for many people. We are asking people to stop and think of the impact fireworks can have on those living in their neighbourhoods, especially the fear they cause for older residents or vulnerable people, not to forget the distressing impact they have on pets,” Ms McEntee said.

“We have already asked so much of our older citizens throughout this pandemic. They have cocooned and restricted their movements - and they do not need the extra worry of fireworks going off near their homes.”