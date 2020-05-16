Firefighters attend large fire in Dublin where scrapped cars are ablaze

Dublin Fire Brigade crews are attending the scene of a large fire in Ballymun which is visible city wide.

Dublin Fire Brigade has said they believe approximately 40 scrap cars are alight at the scene.

The fire is on a site off Junction 4 of the M50 in Dublin. Five fire engines and a water tanker have been sent to deal with the fire.

Dublin Fire Brigade says five tenders are attending the blaze.

The fire can be seen all over the city and has lead to a large number of 999 calls, the fire brigade said.

Dublin Fire Brigade has advised members of the public who live nearby the fire to keep their windows closed due to the large amount of smoke being emitted from the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

More to follow