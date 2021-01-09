Fire units tackle large blaze at waste facility in Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade units were responding to a large fire at a waste facility in Ballyfermot on Saturday night.

Dublin Fire Brigade said eight units had initially attended at the scene of the blaze at the industrial premises in Kylemore. It said in an update later on Saturday night that operations were continuing at the site.

The fire service’s response included seven fire engines, a turntable ladder, a water tanker and a foam tanker.

It advised those situated downwind of the blaze to keep their windows closed as the smoke would travel some distance.