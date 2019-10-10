Fire engines attend blaze at Dun Laoghaire mobile home

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a mobile home in Dun Laoghaire, south Dublin on Thursday morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade said two fire engines are attending the scene near the west pier in Dun Laoghaire.

Gardaí said they were called to the scene of a domestic fire at a halting site shortly after 9am . “There are no reports of any fatalities or serious injuries. Enquires are ongoing”, a Garda spokesman said.