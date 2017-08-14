Fire damages new clubhouse at Adare Manor in Co Limerick

A fire has damaged a new golf clubhouse on the grounds of the five-star Adare Manor hotel and golf resort in Co Limerick.

Eight fire engines in total were dispatched to the grounds to deal with the fire at 3.47am on Monday.

It is understood the fire caused serious damage to the clubhouse. The manor was not effected by the blaze.

A number of firefighters remain at the scene.

For the past 17 months Adare Manor being undergoing a major restoration, refurbishment and expansion works ahead of a planned re-launch in September.

In a statement commenting on the fire, Adare Manor said: “We would like to thank the local fire service for their prompt response, when they were called early this morning to put out a fire, which had started in part of the roof of the Club House terrace.

“The Club House, which is currently under refurbishment was unoccupied at the time and no-one was injured.

“It is not known what started the first but a review of the site will be conducted over the coming days. No other part of the resort was affected.”

The revamped Adare Manor when completed, will employ 350 people and welcome 60,000 visitors annually.