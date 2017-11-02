Fire causes evacuation of Dublin apartment block

Dublin Fire Brigade launched a major response to a fire at a city apartment block on Thursday night.

The building was evacuated successfully with no injuries reported.

The fire appears to have started in, and been limited to, a top floor apartment, at Kevin Barry House in Smithfield, in Dublin’s north inner city.

It was reported at about 9.40pm and due to it being in an apartment complex, the fire brigade ordered a major response with multiple units from Tara Street, Phibsborough and Dolphin’s Barn.

This response was scaled back slightly once the extent of the incident became clear. The site has now been brought under control.