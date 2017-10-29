Fire brigade tackling blaze in Drumcondra building
Emergency services at scene of abandoned building on Richmond Road since 2pm
The damage caused by the fire on Richmond Road. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter
The fire on Richmond Road. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter
Emergency services were tonight continuing to deal with a fire that broke out in the Drumcondra area on the northside of Dublin city this afternoon.
Four fire tenders, an aerial unit and a foam unit from Dublin Fire Brigade remain at the scene of the fire in an abandoned warehouse on Richmond Road.
#Drone video from the Richmond Rd Dromcondra #fire. 6 units are on scene, ops con't. Thanks to @ESBNetworks @GasNetIrl @GardaTraffic #Dublin pic.twitter.com/a1b1eWopQi— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017
5 pumps, 2 aerials, foam & command unit at a warehouse #fire Richmond Rd #Drumcondra. Residents, close windows as a precaution #Dublin pic.twitter.com/cYZinTh7Gz— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017
Ops are still continuing at #Richmond road fire #Drumcondra. Less smoke visible, 7 units, command water tanker, senior officer in attendance pic.twitter.com/mrPP5C9Kt9— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017
Richmond road #Drumcondra closed due to building #fire Turntable ladder, hydraulic platform, high volume pump in use #Dublin @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/uZfsRhB8vD— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017
The blaze broke out at about 2pm this afternoon with a thick plume of smoke visible for miles.
The road has been closed at the Ballybough Road junction and residents have been urged to close windows as a precaution because of the smoke pall.
A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said at 8.30 pm that the units are expected to be at the scene for a further two hours.
A significant number of businesses as well as houses and apartments are based in the Richmond Road area close to the blazing building.