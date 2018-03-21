Fire brigade tackles major blaze at hotel in north Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade is dealing with a major fire at the Metro Hotel in Ballymun.

At least eight units are at the scene in north Dublin.

Members of the public have posted videos on social media which show a number of floors on fire.

It is not known if anyone is still in the building.

Thanks to @ICHHDUBLIN for offer of assistance, there are no families in emergency accommodation in the Metro! Hopefully everyone got out safe - stay safe @DubFireBrigade — Homeless Dublin (@HomelessDublin) March 21, 2018

Mate just sent me this one getting bad pic.twitter.com/9ZommtHymE — John D'Arcy (@JohnDarcy88) March 21, 2018 Ballymun metro on fire . Hope everyone out safe pic.twitter.com/6IX2ISIEcm — Keith Tracey (@keithTracey) March 21, 2018

Local traffic diversions are in place.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “8 fire engines, advanced paramedics & other specialist appliances are now attending the fire in #Ballymun. Severe traffic delays, please avoid the area to enable us to access the fireground #Dublin #fire.”

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan tweeted: “Hearing reports of bad fire at Metro Hotel

Ballymun, really hope everyone is out of the building and safe.”

Dublin Fire Brigade also attended the scene of a fire at the Beacon Apartment complex in Sandyford at about 6pm on Wednesday.

A number of units from Donnybrook, Nutgrove and Dún Laoghaire were sent to the incident.

A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said the fire was quickly brought under control and there were no reports of any injuries.