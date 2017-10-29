Fire brigade still tackling blaze in abandoned building in Drumcondra
Emergency services at scene since 2pm, road remains closed at Ballybough Rd junction
The damage caused by the fire on Richmond Road. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter
The fire on Richmond Road. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter
Emergency services are still dealing with a fire that broke out in the Drumcondra area on the northside of Dublin city this afternoon.
Four fire tenders, an aerial unit and a foam unit from Dublin Fire Brigade remain at the scene of the fire in an abandoned warehouse on Richmond Road.
Tweet4
#Drone video from the Richmond Rd Dromcondra #fire. 6 units are on scene, ops con't. Thanks to @ESBNetworks @GasNetIrl @GardaTraffic #Dublin pic.twitter.com/a1b1eWopQi— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017
5 pumps, 2 aerials, foam & command unit at a warehouse #fire Richmond Rd #Drumcondra. Residents, close windows as a precaution #Dublin pic.twitter.com/cYZinTh7Gz— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017
Ops are still continuing at #Richmond road fire #Drumcondra. Less smoke visible, 7 units, command water tanker, senior officer in attendance pic.twitter.com/mrPP5C9Kt9— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017
Richmond road #Drumcondra closed due to building #fire Turntable ladder, hydraulic platform, high volume pump in use #Dublin @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/uZfsRhB8vD— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017
The blaze broke out at about 2pm this afternoon with a thick plume of smoke visible for miles.
The road has been closed at the Ballybough Road junction and residents have been urged to close windows as a precaution because of the smoke pall.
A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said at 8.30 pm that the units are expected to be at the scene for a further two hours.
A significant number of businesses as well as houses and apartments are based in the Richmond Road area close to the blazing building.