Fire brigade still tackling blaze in abandoned building in Drumcondra

Emergency services at scene since 2pm, road remains closed at Ballybough Rd junction

Updated: 2 minutes ago
Nora-Ide McAuliffe, Marie O'Halloran
 

Emergency services are still dealing with a fire that broke out in the Drumcondra area on the northside of Dublin city this afternoon.

Four fire tenders, an aerial unit and a foam unit from Dublin Fire Brigade remain at the scene of the fire in an abandoned warehouse on Richmond Road.

The blaze broke out at about 2pm this afternoon with a thick plume of smoke visible for miles.

The road has been closed at the Ballybough Road junction and residents have been urged to close windows as a precaution because of the smoke pall.

A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said at 8.30 pm that the units are expected to be at the scene for a further two hours.

A significant number of businesses as well as houses and apartments are based in the Richmond Road area close to the blazing building.