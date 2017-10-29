Fire brigade still tackling blaze in abandoned building in Drumcondra

Emergency services are still dealing with a fire that broke out in the Drumcondra area on the northside of Dublin city this afternoon.

Four fire tenders, an aerial unit and a foam unit from Dublin Fire Brigade remain at the scene of the fire in an abandoned warehouse on Richmond Road.

5 pumps, 2 aerials, foam & command unit at a warehouse #fire Richmond Rd #Drumcondra. Residents, close windows as a precaution #Dublin pic.twitter.com/cYZinTh7Gz — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017

Ops are still continuing at #Richmond road fire #Drumcondra. Less smoke visible, 7 units, command water tanker, senior officer in attendance pic.twitter.com/mrPP5C9Kt9 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017

The blaze broke out at about 2pm this afternoon with a thick plume of smoke visible for miles.

The road has been closed at the Ballybough Road junction and residents have been urged to close windows as a precaution because of the smoke pall.

A spokesman for Dublin Fire Brigade said at 8.30 pm that the units are expected to be at the scene for a further two hours.

A significant number of businesses as well as houses and apartments are based in the Richmond Road area close to the blazing building.