Fire brigade battles gorse fire in south Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade is currently battling a gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains.

The brigade said on Twitter that heavy smoke from the fire on Glendoo Mountain had forced the closure of Military Road.

Firefighters from the Rathfarnham station are attending to the blaze.

Military Road closed due to heavy smoke from a gorse fire on Glendoo mountain, firefighters from Rathfarnham station in attendance — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 27, 2018

The fire comes as temperatures in Ireland rise to as high as 30 degrees Celsius amid a continued spell of warm, dry weather.

On Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture issued a “condition red” forest fire danger notice, replacing an orange “high fire risk” notice that had been in effect since Thursday last.

“Under extreme fire risk conditions, any ignition may give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfire development and spread, particularly in dead grasses and low moisture shrubs like gorse and heather,” the department said.

“Upland fires can be expected to cover extensive areas and pose extreme difficulties to suppression efforts and may potentially give rise to major emergency scenarios.”

State forestry company Coillte also said all outdoor use of fires, barbecues and other open ignition sources should be avoided on forest lands and in other high-risk areas until further notice.