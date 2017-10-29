Fire breaks out in abandoned building in Drumcondra

Emergency services are attending the scene of a fire in Drumcondra on the northside of Dublin city.

5 pumps, 2 aerials, foam & command unit at a warehouse #fire Richmond Rd #Drumcondra. Residents, close windows as a precaution #Dublin pic.twitter.com/cYZinTh7Gz — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017

Ops are still continuing at #Richmond road fire #Drumcondra. Less smoke visible, 7 units, command water tanker, senior officer in attendance pic.twitter.com/mrPP5C9Kt9 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 29, 2017

The fire broke out in an abandoned building on Richmond Road at 2pm this afternoon and both gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.

The road has been closed at the Ballybough Road junction, and residents have been advised to close their windows.