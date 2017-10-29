Fire breaks out in abandoned building in Drumcondra

Emergerncy services are at the scene of the fire which broke out this afternoon

Nora-Ide McAuliffe
The fire on Richmond Road. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter

Emergency services are attending the scene of a fire in Drumcondra on the northside of Dublin city.

The fire broke out in an abandoned building on Richmond Road at 2pm this afternoon and both gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene.

The road has been closed at the Ballybough Road junction, and residents have been advised to close their windows.