Fire breaks out at multi-storey car park in Douglas shopping centre

Several units of Cork City Fire Brigade are at the scene of a large fire in Douglas, Co Cork.

The blaze broke out just before 7pm in a multi-storey carpark at the Douglas Village shopping centre.

Firefighters are continuing to tackle the blaze, which, it is understood, may have engulfed a number of vehicles. There are no reports of any injuries.

UPDATE: Large Fire in Douglas Shopping Centre, several units from around the city in attendance.



Crews working very hard in heavy smoke and fire conditions to contain fire 🔥 🚒



⚠️ Please avoid the area to allow crews to access the building ⚠️#corkfire pic.twitter.com/F9P9Bk3zRc — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 31, 2019

Crews are currently responding to an incident in Douglas Shopping Centre - update to follow pic.twitter.com/1HzVUfpGaQ — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 31, 2019

Cork city Fire Brigade on Twitter said officers were working in heavy smoke and fire conditions to contain the blaze.

They asked that members of the public avoid the area to allow crews to access the scene.

There are reports of heavy plumes of smoke in the area, and Gardaí have cordoned off a zone around the shopping centre.

The link road from Douglas East to Douglas West has been closed as a result of the incident, and AA Roadwatch are advising drivers to take care as smoke may affect visibility on the N40 in both directions.