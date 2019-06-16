Files on garda charged over premarital sex ‘mysteriously missing’

A former garda who was charged and threatened with dismissal from the force for having a baby with a colleague while unmarried has been told her personal files have gone missing, a friend has said.

Majella Moynihan was 22 years old when she was charged under the Garda Síochána regulations of having premarital sex with another garda and a second count of having “give birth to a child outside wedlock” in May 1984.

After speaking publicly for the first time about her ordeal in an RTÉ Radio One documentary, both Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan issued statements of apology for the actions and their lifelong impact on her.

Susan Lohan, of the Adoption Rights Alliance and a friend of Ms Moynihan, said the former garda has made various applications to Garda headquarters, under data protection legislation, for records and files about her.

Some of the material that was released to her was “heavily redacted” while other files have since “mysteriously” gone missing, Ms Lohan told RTÉ Radio.

“In one particular letter to Majella, it’s five pages long, the word Majella appears in it three times and everything else is redacted. You don’t know who the author of the letter is.

“This is someone writing to her in a professional capacity and that person has managed to have their identity erased from the record.

“Presumably, Garda headquarters realised when Majella was requesting this information, after she had retired under medical grounds, that there was a very serious scandal hidden within the pages of her file.”

Ms Moynihan made another application for her files about two years ago, arguing that they should not be redacted, and Garda headquarters “told her that her files are now missing”, said Ms Lohan.

“I sincerely hope that Drew Harris and Charlie Flanagan are going to have somebody looking high and low for Majella’s files, because she doesn’t believe they are missing,” she added. “She thinks they are being withheld.”

Ms Lohan described the apologies as a “good start” but said they do not go far enough in bringing justice for Ms Moynihan.

“Over the years Majella has told me she is well aware of other female garda officers in the same position as she was, both before and after her pregnancy, but as far as she knew she was the only female garda ever charged with this,” she said.

Asked about the claims of the missing files and other impacted women, a spokesman for Garda headquarters said the matters dated back over 40 years and it would not be in a position to immediately respond until its administrative offices re-opened during standard office hours.