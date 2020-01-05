File being sent to DPP after gardaí arrest man following Cork drugs seizure

Gardaí are to send a file to the DPP after releasing without charge a 49-year-old man arrested for questioning about a €20,000 drugs seizure in north Cork.

The man was arrested when gardaí stopped a car at a checkpoint on the main Cork-Limerick Road at Quatertown Upper in Mallow at 11pm on Friday night.

Detectives from the Mallow District Drugs Unit, assisted by uniformed officers, carried out a search of the car and found a kilo of cannabis herb in the vehicle.

Gardaí believe the car had travelled from Limerick and the drugs, which were contained in a bag, were destined for sale or supply in the Cork market.

The driver, who is originally from Nigeria but living on Cork’s northside, was arrested under drugs trafficking legislation and taken to Mallow Garda Station.

The drug trafficking legislation allows gardaí hold suspects for up to seven days but the man was released without charge around 6pm on Saturday.

Gardaí have sent the drugs to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and will now prepare a file on the matter for the DPP, said a Garda spokesman.

In another Garda operation, this time in Co Galway, gardaí conducted a search of a car in Loughrea which resulted in the seizure of heroin with an estimated street value of €140,000, pending analysis.

The seizure was made by gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit at approximately 11.25pm on Friday.

A 41-year-old male was arrested at the scene and detained at Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.