Fifteen cars broken into in Kinsale in early hours of Monday morning

Gardaí have appealed to motorists to ensure that they lock their cars at night following a spate of robberies in Co Cork.

Fifteen cars and a van were broken into in Eltins Wood and Compass Quay in Kinsale in the early hours of Monday morning.

The break-ins occurred around 4am and gardaí said “unfortunately, a lot of the cars ... were left unlocked”. The van was also stolen.

Sgt James O’Donovan of the Garda Crime Prevention Office said there is evidence that thieves are going around estates trying to open car doors hoping that some of them are unlocked.

“Because everyone is adhering to Government restrictions on staying indoors, our vehicles are going to all be parked up for the next couple of weeks so I would ask that nobody leave anything of value in them, no matter where it is parked, and make sure it is locked at all times.”

Statistics show that one in five vehicles that have been broken into between January 2016 and December 2019 were unlocked and that rose to one-in-three cars parked outside homes. During that period 46,582 vehicles were broken into.

Since 2016, €30 million worth of items were stolen from vehicles and outside our homes and in driveways are the most common places for it to happen.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Eltins Wood or Compass Quay area of Kinsale, particularly road users with video footage, between 3.30am and 4.30am to contact them.