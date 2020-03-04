Fewer trees to be felled in revised BusConnects plans

The latest BusConnects plans will be unveiled on Wednesday morning. The National Transport Authority (NTA) will publish updated plans for 16 core bus corridors and a further round of public consultation will begin.

The new plans will mean fewer trees being felled and fewer households losing part of their front gardens.

Originally, 1,400 properties in the greater Dublin area were to lose part of their front gardens and 825 trees faced removal.

The BusConnects core bus corridor project is subject to approval from An Bord Pleanála. Construction of the corridors would be carried out on a phased basis up to 2027.

BusConnects aims to overhaul the bus system in the Dublin region by creating 230km of dedicated bus lanes and 200km of cycle tracks along 16 of the busiest corridors and a redesign of the network.

The NTA says the plans promise faster journey times and a high-frequency service on busy routes and an easy-to-understand network.