Fergal Quinn remembered as man who ‘did things differently’

Businessman Feargal Quinn was remembered as a larger than life figure, who “did things differently”, at his funeral mass on Saturday.

Founder of supermarket chain Superquinn, and later senator, Mr Quinn died earlier this week.

Mourners filled St Fintan’s Church, in Sutton, north Co Dublin, for the service.

President Michael D Higgins at the funeral. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Delivering the eulogy at the mass, his son Eamonn Quinn said his father was “truly exceptional, and an inspiration to all”

“Life was never boring with Dad,” he said.

In attendance was President Michael D Higgins, a representative for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, and a host of other current and former politicians and business figures, and colleagues.

His sons and grandsons each wore vibrant, colourful ties, synonymous of the man — and taken from his own wardrobe.

Vincent O’Doherty, former chairman of Superquinn, who worked with Mr Quinn for decades, paid tribute to his “genuine authenticity,” and connection to his customers and workers.

“To say the banal phrase ‘we will not see his like again’ is obvious, we won’t,” he said.