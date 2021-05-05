Female pedestrian (40s) dies after being hit by car in Kildare

A female pedestrian in her 40s was killed after being knocked down by a car in Co Kildare on Wednesday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene after the pedestrian was hit near Ballyhagan, Carbury, Co Kildare.

The incident took place at about 6:45pm, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders shortly afterwards.

Her body has been taken to Naas General Hospital, with the local coroner notified and a postmortem examination to take place at a later date.

A technical examination of the road and the scene of the collision is now under way, with local traffic diversions in place.

A Garda spokesman appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact gardaí. They are also seeking dash cam footage from any motorists who were in the Ballyhagan area between 6:30pm and 6:50pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01-6667800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.