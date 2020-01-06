Fears high winds could impede search for missing fisherman

Gale force winds could hamper search efforts on Monday morning for a missing fisherman off the south east coast, the Irish Coast Guard has said.

Search efforts resumed at first light on Monday for Willie Whelan (41), one of the two men on board a fishing boat which went down shortly after midnight on Saturday, several miles off Hook Head, Co Wexford.

The alarm was raised after an emergency radio beacon from the boat was activated, and a search operation was launched by the Coast Guard.

Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 assisted while RNLI lifeboats from Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford and Dunmore East in Co Waterford were also launched.

Rescue 117 located an unresponsive male, Joe Sinnott (65) from Kilmore Quay, in the water about four nautical miles off Duncannon and airlifted him to Waterford Airport. From there he was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford, where he died sometime later.

Niall Ferns, an Irish Coast Guard spokesman, told RTÉ radio that expected gale force winds could impede the search operation for the remaining fisherman on Monday morning.

Mr Ferns said high winds could mean a smaller search, but that winds are due to decrease from gale force eight to gale force seven by the afternoon.

The search for Mr Whelan will continue with the LE Ciara as the on-scene coordinator, and two units of the RNLI and Rescue 117 taking part, Mr Ferns said.

Searches along the shoreline would also take place on foot by the Irish Coast Guard and the local community, he said.