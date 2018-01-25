Fears grow for Irish student missing in Vienna for six days

A vigil has been held in Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT) for a student missing in the Austrian capital Vienna for the last six days.

Ross Hanlon, a 21-year-old business student from Athboy, Co Meath was last seen at 2am on January 19th near a canal which flows into the River Danube.

He was on an Erasmus programme in the city. He had been to the Flex nightclub in the Augartenbrucke district of Vienna last Friday morning. He became separated from his two friends.

Dundalk IT’s student union held the vigil to show “support for Ross Hanlon, his family, and friends”.

Students were invited to leave a support message and to light a candle for him if they wished.

Separately, a GoFund it account set up to raise €2,000 to help the family stay in Vienna while the search is going on for Mr Hanlon has raised almost €14,000.

His family are currently in Vienna and are putting posters up around the city. Austrian television have also broadcast an appeal looking for information. The Irish embassy in the city is providing consular assistance.

Austrian police have employed the Danube Service which patrols the water way to search for Mr Hanlon.

His brother Craig posted on his Facebook page: “Just a quick update on Ross the police are stepping up there search of the river with sonar and more resources.

“Thanks to everyone who has helped and all the kind messages of support. Hang in there Ross we are going to get you home.”