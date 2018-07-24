Fears grow for Irish man missing in Greek wildfires

Concerns are growing for an Irish man missing in the worst wildfires to hit Greece in more than a decade.

At least 74 people have been killed after the fire through a resort town near Athens.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was providing consular assistance to a number of Irish citizens in Greece with a couple on honeymoon among those caught up in the blaze.

The couple - Zoe Holohan and Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp - are understood to have been separated as they fled the blaze which broke out in the town of Mati, some 30kilometres from Athens, on Monday.

They got married last week and travelled to Greece on Saturday.

Mr O’Callaghan remained unaccounted for last night and Ms Holohan was being treated in a Greek hospital for a serious burn injury on Tuesday. It is understood Ms Holohan had the couple’s travel documents.

Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a wildfire raging in Verori, near Loutraki city, Peloponnese, southern Greece, on Tuesday. Photograph: Vassilis Psomas/EPA

The country’s prime minister Alexis Tsipras described the fires, which left more than 170 people injured and forced many more to flee, as an “unspeakable tragedy”.

The huge, fast-moving fires trapped families with children as they tried to flee from Mati. Among the dead were 26 people whose bodies were found huddled tightly together close to the beach.

The group “had tried to find an escape route but didn’t make it in time”, said Nikos Economopoulos, the head of Greece’s Red Cross. “Instinctively, seeing the end nearing, they embraced.”

Tinderbox

Emergency workers described areas around Athens as being like a tinderbox after a dry winter and a summer heatwave in which temperatures have risen above 40 degrees. Around 50 brush and forest fires broke out across the country on Monday and Tuesday but the majority were quickly extinguished.

Mr Tsipras said a state of emergency had been declared in the Attica region, which includes Athens, and he also ordered three days of national mourning.

A firefighting airplane flies behind a burned house following a forest fire in Mati a northeast suburb of Athens, Greece, 24th of July, 2018. Photograph: YANNIS KOLESIDIS/EPA

“Greece is going through an unspeakable tragedy,” he said, adding: “We mustn’t let mourning overwhelm us, because these hours are hours of battle, unity, courage and above all solidarity.”

The fire was the country’s deadliest since dozens of people died in the southern Peloponnese peninsula in August 2007.

Greece activated an EU agreement to request help from fellow member states to battle the fire and a military transport plane carrying 60 firefighters flew out of Cyprus while Spain dispatched two water-dropping planes. Other countries, including Turkey, Israel and Italy, also offered air support.

“Europe will stand by our Greek friends in these difficult times,” European Council president Donald Tusk said in a Twitter post. “Help is on its way from several EU countries.”

A fire brigade spokesman confirmed that at least 74 people had died and expected the toll to rise as rescue crews searched through the charred remains of houses. The Greek coastguard said the bodies of four people were retrieved from the sea off Mati.

Sympathy

However, coastguards and others saved 696 people who had fled to beaches, while boats pulled another 19 people alive from the sea.

A woman living in Mati told Skai TV that “Mati doesn’t even exist as a settlement any more . . . I saw corpses, burnt-out cars. I feel lucky to be alive.”

Evangelos Bournous, the mayor of the Rafina-Pikermi area in which Mati is located, said “I personally saw at least 100 homes in flames”, adding “I saw it with my eyes, it is a total catastrophe”.

A firefighting helicopter and firemen work to extinguish a wildfire in Verori, near Loutraki city, southern Greece, on Tuesday. Photograph: Vassilis Psomas/EPA

President Michael D Higgins, who visited Greece earlier this year, said he had written to his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos to express his sympathies.

“ I am very conscious of the resilience of the Greek people, who should be assisted by all of us in these difficult times,” he said in a statement. “I offered, on behalf of the people of Ireland, our deepest condolences and our solidarity.”

The Irish Travel Agents Association said the Mati area was not a major destination for Irish tourists but that anyone due to travel imminently to the region affected should speak to their travel company or accommodation provider.

Irish citizens affected by the fires or concerned about relatives in Greece can contact the Irish Embassy in Athens at +30 210 723 2771, or the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin at 01-408 2000. (- Additional reporting: Guardian)