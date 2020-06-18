Fears for two people missing on Co Donegal lake

There are fears for the safety of two people on a Donegal lake on Thursday afternoon and a major search and rescue operation has begun.

It is understood two people have gone missing on Lough Keel between Kilmacrennan and Golan.

The Rescue 118 helicopter and other search teams are searching the area at present.

Malin Head Coast Guard service received a call just before 3pm and alerted the various rescue services.

No other details are available at this time.

More to follow