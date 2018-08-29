Fears Belfast’s historic Bank Buildings may collapse after fire

The clock face on the listed facade of one of Belfast’s most venerated old buildings has been ruined in a massive fire.

Counting the minutes for more than 200 years from the roof of the Primark store, its time ran out on Tuesday.

Designed as a bank in the late 1700s, the building still carried a sense of past grandeur, one of a series of historic buildings which define Belfast’s compact city centre skyline.

On Tuesday its empty windows glowed red with flames and an enormous plume of thick smoke drifted in a northerly direction.

Werner Schiffelers is a tour guide from the Netherlands with a large party of tourists and said it was a shame. He expressed concern his group would not be able to stay at their nearby Ramada hotel.

“I have never seen a fire like this and I have been all over the world.

“Thirty minutes ago it was almost out, only the roof was on fire, now the complete building has gone.”

The fire cleared Belfast city centre of shoppers and workers; the Primark store is on the main shopping street. A continuous jet of water was directed towards the building, dwarfed by the massive plumes of smoke.

Large crowds had gathered at a cordon a couple of hundred metres away. Most nearby shops had closed their doors.

Facebook live

Mr Schiffelers was broadcasting the scene live on Facebook using his smart phone. He was awaiting the return of his tourists from the popular Titanic Belfast visitor centre a couple of miles away.

He added: “We have to see if we can sleep in our hotel or not tonight, that is the big question.

“We were just here three hours ago when it started and now the building is gone.”

It is on the corner of one of Belfast’s main shopping streets, Royal Avenue.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing miles away, from a distance it looked like a tornado had landed in Belfast. Flames could be seen blazing inside the windows of the high rise building.

With much of the city centre closed off, large crowds had gathered to watch and film the efforts to fight the fire.

The emergency response was methodical and unhurried, organised. But to the massed bank of onlookers held back by police tape, it appeared like the damage was terminal.

Politicians

Northern Ireland’s politicians need to get back to work and fight to retain jobs following the Primark Belfast fire, a business leader said.

Les Hume is honorary secretary of Belfast Chamber of Trade and owns Dawson’s Music store near the site of the massive inferno.

“We would call on our political leaders, together we need to urgently sit down and make sure the right and appropriate reaction is done for these folks, it is not good enough.”

Stormont’s powersharing government has not sat for 18 months in a row over identity issues like the Irish language which has caused frustration to members of the business community and civic society.

Major refurbishment and extension work aimed at turning an already imposing store into a flagship was ongoing.

Mr Hume said Stormont’s warring politicians needed to get back to the basics of governance.

“As a business owner I have to face those basics every day, as does every other business owner in the city.

“We have still got to make those choices, we have still got to come to work, we still pay our taxes, we still ensure that this place runs financially.

“ I would urge that we do everything we can to get everyone in a room and they can kiss and fight or whatever but they get back in there to do it and they get in there and make those decisions.”

One of Belfast’s oldest bars, Kelly’s, is situated right behind the Primark store, while the popular Mourne Seafood restaurant is also nearby.

Mr Hume said it would take weeks for the city centre to get up and running again.– PA