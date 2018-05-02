Fear and secrecy used to drive medicine costs, conference told

Big pharma is holding governments across the world hostage and using fear and secrecy to drive up the cost of medicines, a conference on drug prices in Dublin has been told.

The spiralling expense of drugs means even the wealthiest countries are struggling to pay the prices demanded by the pharmaceutical sector, the conference heard.

The gathering was jointly organised by Access to Medicines Ireland, Medecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the Irish Forum for Global Health and the Royal College of Surgeons.

Dutch intellectual patent expert Ellen ‘t Hoen said that 10 or 15 years ago when the price of HIV treatments and other pharmaceutical products was being discussed the focus was on the high cost for developing countries. But that “has very much changed and it is now a problem everywhere. Even high-income countries now find themselves in a situation where they cannot make proven effective medicines available.”

Ms ‘t Hoen said big pharmaceutical companies aim “to make as much money as they can for as long as possible”. And she questioned whether the prices they charge can ever be justified.

“Where we have data we can figure out how much it costs to develop these drugs. It is costly but it doesn’t cost €2 billion like the industry says it does,” she said.

Lower prices

She noted an absence of transparency across the sector and suggested that “governments are in a hostage situation”. She said policy was being driven by fear. “There is fear that companies will leave or that they will not develop new drugs. It is fear, fear fear and I think that is wrong, governments need to step away from that.”

She said EU states need to work together to lower prices. “What we need first is for governments to say we don’t accept this any more but instead they lock themselves into secret negotiations.”

It was a theme echoed by Yannis Natsis, policy manager of the European Health Alliance. “No one in Europe can afford medicines anyone and from Cyrpus to Denmark rationing has become the norm,” he said “We need to change the way we incentivise medical R&D.”

He addressed the importance of the pharmaceutical sector in the Republic where there are more than 30,000 people employed by the biggest biotech companies in the world.

R&D investment

“In Ireland you give so many tax exemptions to the companies but what do you get in return? You end up paying for your medicines twice or three times and can you ever be 100 per cent sure that you are not getting ripped off when there are so many confidentiality agreements in place when it comes to price negotiations?”

Patents on medicines can restrict competition for up 20 years, enabling companies to charge higher prices that are not always reflective of their R&D investments for those medicines, the conference was told.

“The current research and development model allows excessive profits for the pharmaceutical corporations,” said Dimitri Eynikel, Access Campaign Advisor with MSF.

“MSF has long witnessed the devastating impact of this model in developing countries where medicines either are not available, or are priced so high making them unaffordable. This is increasingly becoming a big problem in Europe as well. What we need are more appropriate incentives for innovation resulting in new affordable medicines to meet urgent public health needs.”