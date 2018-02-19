Fault cuts power to 4,600 homes and firms in Dublin city centre

A large fault has caused power outages in parts of Dublin, affecting about 4,600 homes and businesses.

ESB Networks said it was working on the fault following the disconnection of a transformer in Dublin 1 and 2.

Derek Hynes, operations manager of ESB Networks said at about 11.20am a transformer at a substation in Bedford Row, Temple Bar, was disconnected resulting in the disconnection of electricity to about 4,600 homes and businesses in the Dublin 1 and Dublin 2 area.

This stretched from Dublin City Council’s offices on the quays to O’Connell Street, across Dame Street, Dawson Street and north across O’Connell Bridge to Henry Street.

Mr Hynes said the company had taken two phone calls from different locations in the Grafton Street and Dawson Street area at about 11.25am, reporting that there had been separate contacts or “dig-ins” with the underground 10,000 volt cable network.

It appeared at this point those cable contacts by contractors working in the area had resulted in the transformer tripping in the Beford Row area.

Scenes in Dublin city centre around the Grafton Street area where some shops had to close due to a power outage. Photograph: Dominick Coyle/The Irish Times

Crews had been sent to the locations where there were potential public safety concerns to ensure no one came in contact with anything that might pose a danger to them.

There were also crews working at the sub station in Temple Bar, he said.

Mr Hynes told RTÉ’s News at One that it was expected power would be restored to those affected from about 1.30pm on a phased basis.

He said the biggest concern was public safety and that someone could be hurt if they came into contact with the network.

“But obviously, economic and social life around the city centre is affected by this so we are very conscious of things like the commercial impact on all the businesses that are affected in the city centre, and obviously and traffic impact that we can see on our network.”

He said ESB Networks would be prioritising the restoration of electricity “as soon as we possibly can”.

An ESB Networks spokesman apologised to all affected customers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the outage.

Traffic lights out in Dublin city centre due to a power outage. Photograph: Dominick Coyle/The Irish Times

He emphasised the importance of contractors contacting it before starting any digging work, to find out if there are any electricity cables in the vicinity of their excavation site.

The information can be provided in a map format from the Central Site office.

Dublin City Council said the Civic Offices, Fishamble Street and the Rates Office, Castle Street will remain closed to the public for the rest of Monday but that area offices would remain open.

It was monitoring updates from ESB Networks and apologised for any inconvenience.

The council’s traffic management section said there were a number of traffic lights out around the city due to the power outage and it urged people to use caution.