Father who died in Co Cork bank holiday crash named locally

A man in his thirties who died in a crash as he headed to the beach with his family over the bank holiday weekend has been named locally as Patrick McMahon of Churchtown in Co Cork.

Mr McMahon died at the scene following a collision between the van he was driving and a tractor on the R522 at Ballincurrig on the Buttevant to Liscarroll Road in Co Cork on Monday.

Injured

His 14-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old family friend were also injured in the incident which occurred at 1pm. The teenagers had to be airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) by the Rescue Helicopter 112 where they are being treated for their injuries. They are in a serious condition in hospital.

It is understood that Patrick McMahon’s partner was travelling in a vehicle behind when the crash occurred as they were on a family day out.

Local Fine Gael Councillor, John Paul O’Shea said it was a very harrowing set of circumstances.

“I believe the family were heading for a day at the beach. The McMahon’s are a large well known family from the Churchtown area. Churchtown is a very strong, tight knit community and I am sure the community will rally around the family.”

Helicopter

Emergency services including gardaí, ambulances, paramedics and the Rescue Helicopter 112 attended at the scene. They freed the teenagers from the badly damaged van in a lengthy and difficult process. The Rescue Helicopter had to land at a GAA pitch near CUH as the hospital does not have a helipad. The teenagers were then transported by ambulance to the hospital. The driver of the tractor, a male in his 20s, was not injured in the incident. However, he was said to have been deeply shocked by the accident.

The body of the deceased was removed to the mortuary at CUH for a post-mortem examination and the office of the local coroner has been notified. It is understood that the deceased was 39 years old.

Diversions were put in place to allow for a forensic examination of the scene. The road remained closed for a number of hours. Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact gardai at Mallow on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111. The cause of the crash is unknown at this juncture.