Father-of-three dies five months after alleged assault

A man who suffered an alleged assault in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan in January this year has died in hospital from his injuries.

Seamus Bell (36), a father of three, who had been in hospital since the incident, was pronounced dead on Saturday evening.

State Pathologist Marie Cassidy will carry out a postmortem on Sunday.

Mr Bell was out celebrating the christening of his twin daughters when he was allegedly assaulted on January 20th.

Vytautas Racys arrives for a court appearance in February linked to the investigation into the incident. Photograph: Garrett White

In a statement the Garda Press Office said Vytautas Racys (34), with an address in Carrickmacross had been previously arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is in custody charged with an offence under Section 4 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act (1997).

Mr Racys appeared in court in February and is due to appear in court at Cloverhill Prison on June 21st, 2018.