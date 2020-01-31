Father of McGinley children tells mourners ‘now I know what heartbroken really means’

The father of three children whose bodies were discovered in their home at Newcastle, Co Dublin, last weekend has told their funeral Mass that only the love and support of the local community will get the children’s wide family through this tragedy.

The bodies of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered just before 8pm on Friday January 24th. The children’s mother Deirdre Morley appeared in court on Wednesday charged with their murder.

At the beginning of his eulogy the children’s father Andrew McGinley said he would “ struggle to get through this so please bear with me. Apologies in advance for the tears and pauses that I will have to take to catch my breath.”

In a speech that contained thanks for many people Mr McGinley made specific mention of the makers of their favourite toys and storybooks.

“Thank you to Julia Donaldson for your books about a Gruffalo and about a Snail on a Whale and all the others.

“We have many, many well-thumbed copies of your books but what you need to understand is the time that your work gave us to snuggle our kids and to hold them close as we followed that snail on it’s wonderful trail on the tail of whale.”

He also thanked whoever had invented trampolines: “You will never know the fun and enjoyment ours has brought Conor, Darragh and Carla,” and the author David Walliams. “Please understand the sheer joy that the likes of Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy, Dogman and Captain Underpants gave Conor and Darragh.

“They could hardly catch their breath as they would tell us all about the chapter they had just read. I really need you both to understand the joy that their joy in your work gave us and how it moulded their sense of humour.”

He also thanked the local community, emergency workers and neighbour and told them that “it will only be with your love, support, understanding and friendship that we as a family, McGinley and Morley, will get through this”.

Mr McGinley paid tribute to members of both families saying “thank you to my family, McGinley and Morley. My thoughts are with Conor, Darragh, and Carla’s Godparents and I thank you all for your love and support for your godchildren.”

Mr McGinley concluded his eulogy by saying: “We often misuse words. When Ireland would lose a match, I used to say I was heartbroken. I now know what that really means.

“We, as a family, are heartbroken. It will only be with your help, support and friendship that we will be able to patch our hearts together in some way but we will still be forever heartbroken.”

Fr Kevin Doherty told mourners that the children’s death “has left a chasm of absence in our lives”.

He said: “It is like a pall of darkness, a shroud of darkness, has come down upon us, and no-one is left untouched.

“This darkness has come into our communities, in Newcastle and in Rathcoole.

“It has come to our schools, where children are confused and fragile and questioning . . . and our wonderful teachers are speaking, out of their own sadness, gentle love to these children.”

Mr McGinley has asked that the family’s privacy be respected during the funeral and burial.