Father of Irish olympian dies in hiking accident

The father of an Irish olympian has died in a hiking accident in the Vosges Mountains near Strasbourg in eastern France.

John Quinn (60), father of Irish Olympian swimemr, Nicholas, lost his footing and fell some distance while hiking with friends on Saturday.

A native of Waterford, he has been living in Strasbourg – where he worked in the EU – for the past five years with his wife, Mary (nee Sheridan), a native of Turlough Road, Castlebar.

Mary and her family, Darragh, Fionnuala, and Nicholas, were in Scotland at the weekend when they heard the news.

Nicholas (24), swam for Ireland in the 2016 Olympics. He is currently swimming and studying for an MSc in Performance Psychology at the University of Edinburgh.

The family flew to Strasbourg immediately on hearing news of the tragedy. They are being supported and consoled by EU staff members in Strasbourg, John’s former colleagues.

Businessman Peter Sheridan, a brother-in-law of John Quinn, said yesterday relatives in Castlebar are stilll coming to terms with the tragic death.

“John was an avid walker”, he explained. “He was with a group of eight when he fell. A medical rescue team arrived at the scene by helicopter but it was too late to save him”.

John, who has a science background, worked with Boston Scientific in Galway before taking up a position with the EU in Strasbourg.

Peter Sheridan said his brother-in-law was hugely safety conscious and never took risks while participating in mountain hiking or other outdoor activity and he always encouraged others to do likewise.