Father of four killed in Mitchelstown to be buried on Tuesday

A father of four who died following a violent assault in a pub in Co Cork over the bank holiday weekend is to be laid to rest on Tuesday following a funeral mass in his home place.

Patrick Ginty O’Donnell (36) died following a violent assault while socialising at Willie Andies pub in New Square in the centre of Mitchelstown in north Cork at around 10.30pm on Friday night.

Mr O’Donnell, who lived at Stag Park, Mitchelstown, is survived by his wife, Leanne and children, Joseph, Jason, Ruby and Rosie as well as by his mother, Irene and several brothers and sisters.

A native of Ballindangan in north Cork, Mr O’Donnell was a member of a large family who were well known in the small hamlet which lies some eight kilometres south west of Mitchelstown.

His remains will lie in repose today at Neligan’s Funeral Home in Fermoy from 6.30pm until 7.30pm before being removed to the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ballindangan.

He will be buried at St Dominic’s Cemetery in Glanworth following requiem midday mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ballindangan which is expected to draw large crowds.

Charged

Meanwhile, a 27 year old man is due to appear in court on Friday after he was charged with the murder of Mr O’Donnell when he appeared before a special court sitting on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Dineen of Ard Mhuileann, Ballinwillan, Mitchelstown, was charged with the murder of Mr O’Donnell at Willie Andies bar at New Square in Mitchelstown on June 1st.

Det Sgt James O’Shea gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the special sitting of Mallow District Court that Mr Dineen made no reply to the charge after caution.

Insp Mick Corbett applied for a week’s remand in custody and Judge Aingeal Ní Chondúin granted the application, remanding Mr Dineen in custody to appear at Fermoy District Court on June 8th.

Mr Dineen’s solicitor, Cathal Lombard applied for and was granted free legal aid for his client and asked that he be given any medical he might need while in custody at Cork Prison.

He pointed out his client was already on medication prior to the alleged events of Friday night and Judge Ní Chondúin ordered that Mr Dineen receive whatever medical attention is appropriate.