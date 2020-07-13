Father and daughter missing for 10 days found safe and well

A father and daughter who were reported missing 10 days ago have been found safe and well, gardaí have said.

Jasmine Arshad (23 months) and her father Shiraz Arshad (38) were reported missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon on July 3rd at 5.30pm .

It was understood that the father and daughter travelled from Ballaghaderreen to Dublin via public transport at about 1.35pm that day and disembarked in the city centre at about 4.30pm.

However, An Garda Síochána were not aware of Jasmine’s whereabouts following their arrival to the capital.

In a statement on Monday, gardaí in Co Roscommon said they had located the 23-month-old and her father and they were both safe and well.

The Gardaí thanked the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.