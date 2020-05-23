Fatalities feared following fire at house in south Dublin
Dublin Fire Brigade units and gardaí responding to incident in Drimnagh
The scene at the house in Lansdowne Valley, Drimnagh. Photograph: The Irish Times
Dublin Fire Brigade units and gardaí are responding to a house fire in the south inner city area of Dublin.
The fire broke out in a home in the Lansdowne Valley area, Drimnagh, on Saturday afternoon.
It is feared there may be a number of fatalities.
A Garda spokeswoman confirmed units were attending the scene, but could not clarify if anyone had been injured in the fire.