Farmers’ tractor protest leads to road closures in Dublin

Farmers are protesting in Dublin City centre on Wednesday morning, resulting in the closure of a number of roads.

Five farmers, representing the 100 protestors gathered, met with the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed just before 9am in the foyer of his department on Kildare Street.

The protesters are mostly beef farmers who have renewed their campaign over the price they are being paid for their animals by beef processors. The current protests follow blockades at beef processing factories over two months this summer and farmers protesting outside the Dáil.

The farmers have said they want injunctions against individual farmers dating back to the blockades of factories to be lifted.

The demonstrators are also seeking an apology from Mr Creed after he told the Dáil on Tuesday there had been death threats against senior management in a meat company where an injunction against blockading farmers is still in place. Farmers gathered say there were no such death threats made.

Mr Creed has told the Dáil that he was informed directly about the alleged death threats.

Mr Creed said: “I have never made, and I think that this should be clearly stated, the connection or allegations that it is in any way those who protested or those who injuncted involved in that process but that is a further complication.”

Farmers and their tractors, are stopped on St Stephens Green, at the top of Kildare St, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Fine Gael councillor Padraig Brady, who is subject to an injunction by C&D Foods, has acknowledged that a complaint was lodged with the Garda Pulse system about threats to the management of the company.

But Mr Brady said no report or statement was subsequently made and called on Mr Creed to correct the Dáil record.

“I want to make it completely clear that I did not make any death threat and would condemn any such threats,” Mr Brady told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke programme.

“We don’t want to be branded as thugs.”

‘Good talk’

John Dallon, a farmer from Castledermott, Co Kildare who was among those who met with the Minister on Wednesday, said they had a “good talk” with Mr Creed but received no commitments. Mr Dallon said the protest will continue until injunctions against blockading farmers are lifted.

Mr Dallon said the Minister had explained to the representatives that “he doesn’t have power to lift these injunctions”.

Protesting farmers also want the beef task force – a pillar of the deal that ended the blockades – to resume work.

“We don’t want to upset anybody or the public . . . at the minute we have very little trust in the minister,” Mr Dallon said.

“We’re looking for a better price for our beef . . . We can’t take anymore, we’re slaves to the land, we’re being drove off the land.”

Gardaí have warned commuters about numerous road closures, which come after two tractors and a group of protesters blocked politicians and Oireachtas staff from leaving Leinster House on Tuesday evening.

Tractors block the road at Stephen’s Green on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Sarah Burns

Farmers have placed tractors on a number of roads including Stephen’s Green East and North, Kildare Street and Dawson Street.

There is no vehicle access to Kildare Street where a Garda barricade is in place. At Stephen’s Green, the road is completely blocked off by tractors outside the Shelbourne Hotel.

Earlsfort Terrace is also closed, along with Leeson Street outbound, but traffic can use St Stephen’s Green South to go from Leeson Street inbound to Cuffe Street. Merrion Square South and East, and Merrion Street Upper are also closed.

Dublin Bus says there are a number of diversions in place due to the demonstration and for passengers to expect delays.

Luas and Dart services are operating as normal.

On Tuesday the farmers threatened to block the M50 although this does not appear to have happened.