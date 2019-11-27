Farmers’ tractor protest causes significant traffic disruption in Dublin

Commuters in Dublin faced significant traffic disruption on Wednesday morning as a protest by farmers blocked a number of streets in the city centre, prompting tailbacks and diversions.

Gardaí warned commuters about numerous road closures this morning. It comes after two tractors and a group of protesters blocked politicians and Oireachtas staff from leaving Leinster House on Tuesday evening.

Tractors block the road at Stephen’s Green on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Sarah Burns

Farmers have placed tractors on a number of roads including Stephen’s Green East and North, Kildare Street and Dawson Street.

There is no vehicle access to Kildare Street where a Garda barricade is in place. At Stephen’s Green, the road is completely blocked off by tractors outside the Shelbourne Hotel.

Earlsfort Terrace is also closed, along with Leeson Street outbound, but traffic can use St Stephen’s Green South to go from Leeson Street inbound to Cuffe Street. Merrion Square South and East, and Merrion Street Upper are also closed.

Dublin Bus says there are a number of diversions in place due to the demonstration and for passengers to expect delays.

Luas and Dart services are operating as normal.

On Tuesday the farmers threatened to block the M50 although this does not appear to have happened.

Tractors are seen outside the Shelbourne Hotel during a protest organised by the Individual Farmers of Ireland. Photograph: Collins

The protesters are mostly beef farmers who have renewed their campaign over the price they are being paid for their animals by beef processors.

The farmers are not represented by any of the main farmers unions and the protest was organised by individual farmers.

Five of the protesters have been nominated to speak on their behalf and this group met Minster for Agriculture Michael Creed at his department briefly on Wednesday morning.

Tractors block the road at Stephen’s Green on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Sarah Burns

A letter to Mr Creed, signed “farmers of Ireland”, has a list of eight demands including that the beef task force be set up; a regulator “to protect farmers’ interests” be appointed; and the “root and branch reform” of all State agencies connected with the agriculture sector, including Teagasc and Bord Bia.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier, Mr Creed said he wanted to bring the farming organisations to resume talks.

The farmers will now consult with the protesters about whether the demonstrations will continue. It is believed the protesters have called for more farmers from across the country to take part in the protests.

The dispute over beef prices led to a bitter and protracted series of blockades outside beef processing firms across the country for several weeks earlier this year.

The protest brought the beef processing industry in Ireland to a virtual standstill and resulted in thousands of staff at beef processing firms being temporarily laid off.